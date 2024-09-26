Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 121,139 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.62% of PTC Therapeutics worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after acquiring an additional 380,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568,171 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,605,000 after purchasing an additional 188,774 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,172,000 after buying an additional 714,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,756,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after buying an additional 30,843 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.64. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W raised shares of PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics



PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.



