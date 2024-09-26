Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.69 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,238 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.45% of RingCentral worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 382,343 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,626,000 after acquiring an additional 273,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $334,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $334,849.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $331,589.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,044. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

