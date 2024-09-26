Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.74 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,494 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $159.92 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

