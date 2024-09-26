Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $12.39 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $5,888,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,837.49 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,274.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,953.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,767.64. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $52.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,450.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,962.90.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

