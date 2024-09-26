Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 25,373 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 404,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $32,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Stories

