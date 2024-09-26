Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 110,526 Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Strategic Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $123.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In related news, Director Viet D. Dinh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

