Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

About Cumulus Media

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 3.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

