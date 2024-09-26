Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
