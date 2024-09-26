CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 302,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 914,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, September 16th.

CureVac Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. CureVac had a negative net margin of 422.66% and a negative return on equity of 57.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CureVac will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 232.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

