Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CW. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $324.89 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $333.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.23.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $41,383,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

