Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.99

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 248359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

