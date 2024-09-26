CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 1,166.92 ($15.63) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,109.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,054.49. The company has a market capitalization of £836.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,240.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 902.41 ($12.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,749 ($23.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard Gray purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,019 ($13.64) per share, for a total transaction of £16,304 ($21,831.82). Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($31.74) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

