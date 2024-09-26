CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 1,166.92 ($15.63) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,109.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,054.49. The company has a market capitalization of £836.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,240.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 902.41 ($12.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,749 ($23.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75.
In other CVS Group news, insider Richard Gray purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,019 ($13.64) per share, for a total transaction of £16,304 ($21,831.82). Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
