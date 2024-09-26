CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Trading 11% Higher

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) were up 11% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.38 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.38 ($0.14). Approximately 2,420,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 615,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.35 ($0.13).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.30. The company has a market cap of £36.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -935.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

