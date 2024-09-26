Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Shares Down 4.4%

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 70,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 140,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Cybin Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

Cybin Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cybin stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Cybin Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.