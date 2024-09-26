Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Shares Down 4.4%

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 70,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 140,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.
Cybin Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.50.
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cybin
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
