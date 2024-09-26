D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 638,084 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,084 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $205,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average of $207.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

