D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 420,382 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.52% of Electronic Arts worth $193,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 31,127 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,617 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,458 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,582,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,315 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.48 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

