D Jonathan Merriman Buys 10,000 Shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,339 shares in the company, valued at $312,409.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 14,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $26,460.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 17,800 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,438.00.

On Monday, September 9th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 28,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00.

PodcastOne Price Performance

NASDAQ PODC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,504. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 96.68% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. Analysts forecast that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

