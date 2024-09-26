D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $187.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

