D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 174,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.7 %

DHI stock opened at $187.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.13 and a 200-day moving average of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

