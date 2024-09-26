DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner now expects that the software maker will earn $3.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of PRGS opened at $63.92 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 79.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 312,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $15,701,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 474,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 280,195 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 530.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 221,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,966,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 192,899 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock worth $765,004. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

