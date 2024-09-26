Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Short Interest Up 163.8% in September

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 163.8% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 852.0 days.
Daihen Price Performance
Shares of DAIPF stock remained flat at C$51.55 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.17. Daihen has a one year low of C$51.55 and a one year high of C$51.55.
About Daihen
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daihen
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Daihen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daihen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.