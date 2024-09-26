Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.21% of Daktronics worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after buying an additional 305,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $11,508,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Daktronics by 29.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 997,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 227,108 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 187,486 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $582.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Research analysts predict that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAKT. Singular Research raised Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Daktronics

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,857.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,811 shares of company stock valued at $692,532 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

