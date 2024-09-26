Dan L Duncan Foundation Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dan L Duncan Foundation cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 25.5% of Dan L Duncan Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dan L Duncan Foundation’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $197.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $198.44.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

