Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Danaher has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $8.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $267.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.