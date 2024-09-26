Danone (EPA:BN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.91

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €59.91 ($66.57) and traded as high as €65.42 ($72.69). Danone shares last traded at €65.42 ($72.69), with a volume of 871,392 shares.

Danone Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €61.78 and its 200-day moving average is €59.91.

About Danone

(Get Free Report)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.