Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Ricardo Cardenas Sells 42,403 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 42,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $7,279,747.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.8 %

DRI opened at $168.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.41 and its 200-day moving average is $153.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $58,601,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

