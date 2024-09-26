Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 1,354 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $241.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

