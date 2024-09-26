Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 141,175 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 1,922.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,175 shares during the period. Adient accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Adient by 44.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 201.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $135,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 41,090.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Adient stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

