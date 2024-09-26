Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 20,217 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,601,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 276.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 2,518.2% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 81,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 85,242 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $163,630.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,983.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

