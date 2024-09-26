Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 72,960 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,960 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 44.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MWA opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,065,549.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,549.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

