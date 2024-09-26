Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth $65,211,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 218.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after purchasing an additional 785,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,645,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,220,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,976,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 0.81. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.83 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

