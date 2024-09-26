Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 46,302 iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 942.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYGH opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.16. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $86.22.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

