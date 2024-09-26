Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Vistra Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE:VST opened at $119.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.