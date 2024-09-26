Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 857.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,818,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 452,039 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

