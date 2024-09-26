Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,610,000 after purchasing an additional 385,044 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,800,000 after acquiring an additional 259,252 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after acquiring an additional 780,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after acquiring an additional 782,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,429,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,459,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $71.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $68.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

