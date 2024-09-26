Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,305 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

