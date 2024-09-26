Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 1,912 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Cencora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 5.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Trading Down 0.9 %

COR opened at $223.43 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.21 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average of $232.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Cencora

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.