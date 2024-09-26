Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 3,159 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $368.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.27 and a 52 week high of $371.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.58 and a 200-day moving average of $273.58.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total transaction of $341,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,607,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

