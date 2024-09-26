Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 4,787 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 212.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $202.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.65. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.