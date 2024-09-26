Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 9,711 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,295 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 252,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,740 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 139,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 433.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 163,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 133,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Down 2.2 %

INSW opened at $50.58 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at $792,079.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,316.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $660,990. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

