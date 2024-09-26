Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 39,755 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk stock opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 276.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $111.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,423,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $21,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,423,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 996,748 shares of company stock worth $104,640,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

