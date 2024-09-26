Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,033 shares during the period. TEGNA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 389.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 247.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TGNA opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.49. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $347,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 179,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,083.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 179,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,083.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

