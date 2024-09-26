Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 140.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

