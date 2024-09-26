Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 51.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kadant by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $332.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.21 and a 1 year high of $363.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

KAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

