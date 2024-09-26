Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 667.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 303.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $157.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.07. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

