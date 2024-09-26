Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.43 Million Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,982 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 26.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

