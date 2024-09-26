Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 286.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,770 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 341.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 11,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTES. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

