Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $2.55 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

