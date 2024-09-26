Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $4 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up approximately 0.7% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,866,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,065 shares of company stock valued at $23,777,163 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $60.55 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

