Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,880 shares during the period. Bentley Systems accounts for 1.0% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares in the company, valued at $617,371,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,371,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $50.01 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.