Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Workday makes up 1.6% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Workday by 12.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after acquiring an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Workday by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,277,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,400,000 after acquiring an additional 275,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,924,000 after purchasing an additional 153,577 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 674,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,841,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.59, for a total transaction of $14,112,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total value of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,402 shares of company stock worth $123,604,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $243.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.